When and Where to Watch Minecraft Championships (MCC) 25

Minecraft Championships (MCC) 25 is right around the corner, and this article will look at all the details we know about the tournament.

MCC is a yearly tournament involving popular Minecraft content creators like Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Ph1lza, Wilbur Soot, and more.

As many teams exist, we have adequate information to share about this event. We will also look at the date, time, and where you can watch this event.

IT’S MCC DAY IT’S MCC DAY IT’S MCC DAY IT’S MCC DAY IT’S MCC DAY IT’S MCC DAY IT’S MCC DAY 👑🎉 — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) September 24, 2022



The Official Twitter account for MCC posted this on the 24th of September, marking the tournament’s beginning. Let us see the further date and time details.

Minecraft Championships (MCC) 25 : Date and Time

Minecraft 25 Championships started on 24th September at 12 pm PT and 3 pm ET.

The event is set to have a bombastic viewership since these creators have massive followings but also, the event is being played on a weekend.

After last year’s fantabulous finals match between the Orange Ocelots and Yellow Yaks playing a game of DodgeBolt, fans have been hungry for more.

Orange Ocelots featured Tubbo, TommyInnit, Jack Manifold, and HBomb94. The Yellow Yaks consisted of Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Skeepy, and BadBoyHalo.

Where to Watch

This feature is the best part of the event since you can watch it from almost anywhere. How? Just find out when your favorite streamer/creator plays.

What we mean by that is whenever a match happens, it is streamed through the content creator’s screen. There is no centralized streaming platform for the tournament.

Fans of content creators are pretty excited for this event since they can watch their favorites in a tournament-like setting going what they do best.

However, the MCC Website is a live website where the links of every streamer for the tournament are present. The players can visit that website through this link: https://mcc.live

10 Teams have participated in the tournament, and only one of them will walk out with the title of Champion. Stay tuned to get more updates about Minecraft Championships.

