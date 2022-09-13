New jersey of Indian cricket team: How to buy Indian cricket team new jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2022?

New jersey of Indian cricket team: The Indian cricket team will be donning a brand new jersey during ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The announcement of a 15-member Indian squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 yesterday has upped the excitement among Indian fans with respect to a world event.

India, who hadn’t played according to their potential in the last T20 World Cup held in the UAE a year ago, would be keen to make amends on this particular occasion.

Despite making six changes to their squad from the last World Cup, the Indian selectors haven’t really made any surprising or bold change ahead of a World Cup. While one or two such changes would’ve been understandable post Asia Cup 2022 debacle, the selectors backing the current crop of cricketers to represent India in a World Cup should be assuring for them.

New jersey of Indian cricket team

Not a surprise by any means, Indian cricketers will be seen donning a new jersey during the World Cup in Australia next month. The development has been confirmed via a tweet from MPL Sports this afternoon.

Yet to reveal the exact jersey, MPL Sports have shared an 11-second promo to create the required buzz before the official release of the new jersey. Having said that, one thing which is confirmed is that Indian cricketers will return to wearing a long-favourite sky blue jersey.

Considering India’s performance in a dark blue jersey in two multi-team tournaments in the last 12 months, fans would be hoping for the new jersey to bring immense luck with it.

How to buy Indian cricket team new jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2022?

While the jersey hasn’t been put on sale on the official website of MPL Sports for now, fans can click here to buy it after the same has been done. Interested fans can click here to read about the detailed steps involved in buying a jersey as MPL Sports had launched a new jersey on India’s 75th independence last month.

That being said, ordering an Indian cricket jersey involves the same steps as placing any other online order. All fans have to do it visit MPL website, select the jersey (likely to be available on the homepage itself), pick the preferred size and complete the transaction by making a payment.