India new jersey 2022: Indian cricket team new jersey online price and how to buy

India new jersey 2022: Indian cricket team’s official kit partner has released a special edition jersey ahead of Asia Cup 2022.

India completing 75 years of independence is being celebrated by an immense amount of passion and zeal across the country today.

A landmark year of being an independent country has brought out the creative best out of multiple cricketers as well. While some of them have changed their display pictures and posted congratulatory wishes across their social media platforms, the others have posted photos of themselves with the Indian flag.

आप सभी को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। Wishing each one of you a Happy Independence Day!#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/0xSbgQnnbs — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2022

How to buy India new jersey 2022?

MPL Sports, kit partner of the Indian cricket team, is celebrating the auspicious occasion by releasing a Limited Edition Jersey. Quite similar in color to the current Indian white-ball jersey, the latest one has an Indian flag inscribed on the front side. The number “75” is also written multiple times on the front side of the Limited Edition Jersey.

Readers must note that they can buy this jersey for INR 3,999 irrespective of the size (five sizes are available). MPL Sports has also provided COD (Cash on Delivery) without any chargers and three-installment options for potential buyers.

As far as the steps to buy this jersey are concerned, fans will have to visit the website of MPL Sports in order to make a purchase. The option of buying this jersey is available at the homepage itself. A new tab will open upon clicking on the same. Subsequently, fans will have to complete a simple online transaction to place an order. Click here to reach MPL’s website.

Scheduled to tour Zimbabwe and take part in Asia Cup 2022 later this month, it remains unknown if the Indian team will don the same jersey during their imminent tours or not.

It is noteworthy that MPL Sports, the athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand from MPL (Mobile Premier League), had signed a three-year deal with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) in November 2020. Having replaced global brand Nike, MPL Sports will continue to design and manufacture jerseys of all the Indian cricket teams till December 2023.