New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2021: Crowd allowed to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand matches in restricted capacity

Crowd allowed to watch PAK vs NZ matches: Cricket stadiums in Rawalpindi and Lahore have received a massive boost ahead of New Zealand series.

In what is a significant development for cricket fans in Pakistan, they will be allowed to watch the upcoming New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan live inside the stadiums after PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) have received the nod from NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre).

Fans must note that only “fully” vaccinated people will be allowed access inside the stadiums. With the first Pakistan vs New Zealand scheduled to be played on September 17, fans have more than a couple of weeks to get vaccinated to be able to watch live international matches.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning that only 25% crowd attendance will be allowed to ensure well-being of all the stakeholders. As a result, around 4,500 and 5,500 spectators will be able to buy tickets for matches to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore respectively.

While a three-match ODI series will be played between September 17 – September 21 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, it will be followed by a five-match T20I series slated to be played between September 25 – October 3 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

New Zealand, who are touring Pakistan for the first time since 2003, will then travel alongside Pakistan to the UAE for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

“Spectators are the essence of any sport event as they create an ambiance and atmosphere for the players to excel, perform and enjoy. In this background, we are grateful to the NCOC for allowing the PCB to invite 25 per cent crowds for the eight matches.

“I am sure following the NCOC decision, the unvaccinated cricket followers will expedite their vaccination process so that they can witness the first series on home soil between the two sides since 2003,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

New Zealand, who are currently in Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series, will land in Islamabad on September 11.