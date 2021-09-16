PAK vs NZ Head to Head Records in ODIs | Pakistan vs New Zealand Stats | Rawalpindi cricket ground records

PAK vs NZ Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first PAK vs NZ ODI.

The first ODI of New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan 2021 will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium tomorrow. It will be New Zealand’s first international match in Pakistan since their 2003 tour which comprised of five ODIs.

Readers must note that this three-match ODI series won’t be part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League due to the non-availability of the DRS (Decision Review System) for the series.

While Pakistan have named a full-strength squad, the same isn’t the case with the Kiwis as their first-choice players are in the UAE for the second phase of Indian Premier League 2021.

PAK vs NZ Head to Head Records in ODIs

Total number of matches played: 107

Matches won by PAK: 55

Matches won by NZ: 48

Matched played in Pakistan: 20 (PAK 17, NZ 3)

Matches played in New Zealand: 49 (PAK 15, NZ 31)

Most runs for PAK (among current players): 415 (Babar Azam)

Most runs for NZ (among current players): 238 (Tom Latham)

Most wickets for PAK: 12 (Shaheen Shah Afridi)

Most wickets for NZ: 20 (Matt Henry)

Most catches for PAK: 5 (Babar Azam)

Most catches for NZ: 7 (Tom Latham)

The last time that Pakistan and New Zealand had faced each other in an ODI was more than a couple of years ago during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in Birmingham.

After the then captain Kane Williamson had won the toss and chose to bat, it was a 132-run sixth-wicket partnership between James Neesham (97*) and Colin de Grandhomme (64) which had played a rescue act after Shaheen Shah Afridi had reduced them to 83/5 in the 27th over.

In the second innings, a match-winning 126-run partnership between Babar Azam (101*) and Haris Sohail (68) had sealed a 241-run chase in the final over.

Rawalpindi cricket ground records

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan have an impressive record in Rawalpindi winning 14 and losing five out of their 20 ODIs here till date. New Zealand, on the other hand, have lost all their three ODIs that they’ve played in Rawalpindi.

Among active cricket players, Pakistan captain Babar Azam is their highest run-scorer at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium scoring 221 runs in three ODI innings at an average and strike rate of 110.50 and 101.84 respectively. In the bowling department, Mohammad Hasnain (5) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (5) are Pakistan’s highest wicket-takers in the limited number of matches they’ve played here.

There are no such numbers for New Zealand’s players as none of them have played international cricket in Pakistan in the past.