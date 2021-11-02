New Zealand vs Scotland T20 Head to Head Records | NZ vs SCO T20I Stats | Dubai T20I

New Zealand vs Scotland T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the NS vs SCO T20 World Cup match.

The 32nd match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between New Zealand and Scotland in Dubai. Among the four teams who have played only a couple of Round 2 matches till now, both New Zealand and Scotland will be playing their third Super 12 match tomorrow.

New Zealand, who have won and lost a match each in the tournament, would be keen to build in their winning momentum after defeating India at the same venue on Sunday. Scotland, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the points table in Group 2 on the back of losing their first two matches.

It is worth mentioning that New Zealand don’t have a very pleasing record at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium winning two and losing five out of their seven T20Is here. Scotland, who have played eight T20Is at this venue, have won and lost four T20Is each.

Hear from Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult ahead of the team’s next game of the @T20WorldCup tomorrow against @CricketScotland in Dubai. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/6e9ymLYeV7 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 2, 2021

Readers must note that New Zealand and Scotland have played a solitary T20I against each other till date. It was during the ICC World Twenty20 2009 at The Oval that New Zealand had registered a clinical 7-wicket victory. Hence, numbers for a lot of below mentioned rows aren’t available for current players.

New Zealand vs Scotland T20 Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 1

Matches won by NZ: 1

Matches won by SCO: 0

Matches played in Asia: 0 (NZ 0, SCO 0)

Matches played at neutral venues: 1 (NZ 1, SCO 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (NZ 1, SCO 0)

NZ average score against SCO: 90

SCO average score against NZ: 89

Most runs for NZ: NA

Most runs for SCO: 33 (Kyle Coetzer)

Most wickets for NZ: NA

Most wickets for SCO: NA

Most catches for NZ: NA

Most catches for SCO: 1 (Calum MacLeod)