News on Prithvi Shaw: Shane Watson provides Prithvi Shaw Injury Update ahead of Punjab vs Delhi match 2022

News on Prithvi Shaw: Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Shane Watson has given the fitness update on their opener Prithvi Shaw.

Delhi Capitals registered a brilliant win against Rajasthan Royals in the last game to maintain their hopes for the playoffs. However, the absence of their star opener Prithvi Shaw has been a concern for them.

Prithvi Shaw made his IPL debut for Delhi in 2018, and he has been a part of them since then. Delhi Capitals have invested heavily in Prithvi Shaw, and he was retained ahead of the IPL 2022 auction as well by the side.

Shaw has played some crucial knocks with the bat this season, where he has scored 259 runs at a strike rate of 159.87. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner complemented each other quite well, where Shaw used to take the aggressive route in the opening partnership.

News on Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has missed the last three games of the Delhi Capitals due to high fever. He was even admitted to the hospital for the same. Shaw has been an important part of the Delhi Capitals’ line up and the assistant coach of the side, Shane Watson has given an injury update on the same.

Although, the update is not a positive one and Watson said that he does not expect Prithvi Shaw to be available for the last two games of the season.

“I don’t know his diagnosis exactly,” Watson told the Grade Cricketer on Thursday.

“It’s not looking great for him to be available for the last couple of games, which is a big shame because he is an incredibly skillful young batter taking the best bowlers in the world down a lot of the time.”

“It’s a big loss for us to not have him. The last couple of weeks he has been under the weather. Hopefully, he gets back to full health soon, but unfortunately, it’s not going to be in time for the minimum of last two games that we’ve got.”