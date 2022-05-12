Cricket

News on Prithvi Shaw: Shane Watson provides Prithvi Shaw Injury Update ahead of Punjab vs Delhi match 2022

News on Prithvi Shaw: Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Shane Watson has given the fitness update on their opener Prithvi Shaw.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
CM Punk makes an eye-popping $3million a year!: What is CM Punk's Net Worth in 2022?
Next Article
"Did you check the radio volume?"- Watch Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel prank Nico Rosberg at the 2012 German GP
Cricket Latest News
"ECB is in good hands": Harbhajan Singh congratulates Brendon Mccullum after his appointment as England's new Test coach
“ECB is in good hands”: Harbhajan Singh congratulates Brendon Mccullum after his appointment as England’s new Test coach

Harbhajan Singh congratulates Brendon Mccullum as the former Kiwi skipper has been named as England…