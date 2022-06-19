Next match in Chinnaswamy Stadium: Upcoming matches in Chinnaswamy Stadium 2022

Next match in Chinnaswamy Stadium: The potential lip-smacking 5th T20I between India and South Africa at Bengaluru was called-off.

Spectators at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru had to leave the venue after mere 3.3 Overs, as rain played spoilsport during the 5th T20I between India and South Africa, forcing the match to be ultimately abandoned.

A potential lip-smacking encounter was very much on the cards with the five-match T20I series score line reading 2-2. But, with rain failing to relent, fans had to head back dejected with punctured spirits.

Moreover, only 50% of their match ticket cost will be ultimately refunded, as Indian batters did play 21 deliveries before the call-off.

The series score line of 2-2 has meant that South Africa have managed to have their record intact – of not losing a T20I away series against India ever and not having lost a limited-Overs series against them as well on their home soil since 2011.

Next match in Chinnaswamy Stadium

Team India would next face England and then West Indies on away tours to these respective nations, from July to August 2022. The Asia Cup (Sri Lanka) and the T20 World Cup (Australia) would extend till November as well.

As far as the home series are concerned, Australia will tour India for a three-match T20I series in September as well. Moreover, the year would wrap up with a five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The schedule for the aforementioned two home series has not been decided/announced as yet, and thus there is no information whether or not M.Chinnaswamy would host any of these matches.

Upcoming matches in Chinnaswamy Stadium 2022

The only confirmed match as of now in the year 2022 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 final which is scheduled to take place from June 22-26.

The grand finale of this year’s Ranji Trophy would take place between 41-time champion Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh.