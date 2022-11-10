Next World Cup Cricket: Will 2023 Cricket World Cup be played in T20 format?

It’s official. England will take on Pakistan in the grand finale of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on November 13 (Sunday), at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

After Pakistan registered a clinical victory against New Zealand during the first semi-final in Sydney on Wednesday, England decimated India during the second on Thursday by 10 wickets, to make way for the two teams in the World title clash.

While it was a century-stand between the Pakistan opening pair which paved the way for their victory, it were the opening English pair which registered a record-breaking century stand as well, to book their grand finale berth.

The 170*-run partnership between Jos Buttler (80* off 49) and Alex Hales (86* off 47) blew away the Indian bowling attack, as they chased the target of 169 runs down in mere 16 Overs.

Both England and Pakistan had made it through to the semi-final during the previous edition of the T20 World Cup as well last year, but neither of them had managed to book the grand finale berth.

However, one of the two teams will on Sunday, lift its second T20 World Cup title at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Next World Cup Cricket

The next ICC Cricket World Cup will take place the upcoming year itself, and will be entirely hosted by India for the first time in World Cup history.

Unlike the 2021 and 2022 World Cups, the 2023 World Cup will be played in the ODI format, or will comprise of 50 Overs per innings.

The 2023 ODI World Cup will comprise a total of 10 partaking teams, and will be the 13th edition of the quadrennial tournament, with England being the defending champions from the 2019 edition which was played in England and Wales.

The tournament is scheduled to be hosted in October-November next year, and will be played in the round-robin and knock-out format, akin the previous ODI World Cup.

The ten teams will be determined as per the 2020-23 Super League tournament points table, where top-7 teams and hosts India directly qualify. The remaining two spots will be determined via the 2023 qualifier to take place in Zimbabwe in June-July 2023.

The remaining five teams in the Super League table, will join the five associate sides to fight for the 9th and 10th spot in 2023 ODI World Cup.