“That was an epic performance”: Eoin Morgan goes all praise for Jos Buttler and England after they decimate India in T20 World Cup 2022 semi- final

Eoin Morgan praises Jos Buttler and team for making it through to the final of T20 World Cup 2022.

Team England have not only shut the T20 World Cup 2022 final door for India at their faces, but have done so in the most humiliating manner possible, after defeating them by 10 wickets during the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

En route the rather modest target of 168/6 posted by India upon being invited to bat first, England made a mockery of the entire Indian bowling attack without any discrimination of sorts, to chase down the total in mere 16 Overs.

The opening pair of skipper Jos Buttler (80* off 49) and Alex Hales (86* off 47) put their heads down to go about their business, and in the process of securing the grand finale berth, broke records galore during the scintillating run-chase.

The 170*-run partnership is the highest for the English side in the format for any wicket, and the second-highest ever against India as well.

Also, this the highest-ever stand for any pair in all the eight editions of the the T20 World Cup.

Eoin Morgan goes all praise for Jos Buttler and team

Former England skipper Eoin Morgan, who is also one of the commentators in the ongoing T20 World Cup, took to his social media handle akin all the England Cricket fans to congratulate Jos Buttler in particular, and the team in general for their jaw-dropping victory against India at the Adelaide Oval tonight.

Morgan termed their performance as ‘EPIC’, as they march towards yet another ICC tournament grand finale.

That was an EPIC performance from @josbuttler and his team 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) November 10, 2022

Earlier, after a sluggish start by team India, Hardik Pandya (63 off 33) went hard at the English bowlers during the final five Overs, to post 168/6 on the board.

Rohit Sharma (27 off 28) and Virat Kohli (50 off 40) did contribute, but batted way to slow, with the scorecard reading 62/2 after the 10-Over mark.

England will now face Pakistan in the grand finale, scheduled to take place on November 13, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).