“Nicholas Murali Pooran”: Ian Bishop hilariously compares Nicholas Pooran with Muttiah Muralitharan after his maiden 4-wicket haul vs Pakistan in Multan

Ian Bishop hilariously compares Nicholas Pooran with Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan after latter’s splendid bowling spell.

During the third and final ODI of West Indies’ tour of Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium, West Indies skipper and wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran surprisingly impressed one and all with the ball in hand, to open up his wickets tally in international Cricket.

After an excellent 85-run stand for the first wicket between Fakhar Zaman (35 off 48) and Imam-ul-Haq (62 off 68), which also saw the latter smashing his 7th consecutive half-century in ODIs, it was Pooran who drew first blood by getting rid of the dangerous Fakhar during the 17th Over.

After scalping his first-ever wicket in the format, the 26-year-old then struck twice in his 6th Over, to remove the in-form Imam and a delivery later, Mohammad Haris at the score of naught.

Finally, in his next Over, he also got rid of Pakistan’s star wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (11 off 21) to pick his maiden four-wicket haul in ODIs.

He eventually ended up with his bowling figures of 10-0-48-4.

Ian Bishop hilariously compares Nicholas Pooran with Muttiah Muralitharan

Former West Indian legendary pacer Ian Bishop took to his social media handle to hilariously compare Pooran to the legendary Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, after getting seemingly impressed with his off-spin bowling, and returning with his career best figures in the 50-Over format.

Nicholas Murali Pooran👀👀👀🤭🤭 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 12, 2022

Pooran’s four wickets have in fact, put Pakistan in some serious trouble, having lost half their side within the first 25 Overs of the match.

At the time of writing, Pakistan had managed to do some damage control, courtesy of an unbeaten 50-run partnership between Shadab Khan and Khushdil Shah for the 6th wicket, after the match was reduced to 48 Overs each with the sand storm halting the passage of play.

At the 35-Over mark Pakistan had posted 167/5 on the scoreboard, at the run rate of 4.77.