Most consecutive 50s in ODIs: Batters list with most half centuries in consecutive ODI innings

Most consecutive 50s in ODIs: Pakistan’s opening batter Imam-ul-Haq has inched ever closer to a rare record in One Day Internationals.

During the third and final ODI of West Indies’ tour of Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Pakistan’s Southpaw opener Imam-ul-Haq has notched up his third consecutive half-century of the series, and his 14th overall, after his skipper Babar Azam won the Toss and elected to bat first.

The half-century moment arrived during the 18th Over of the innings, after Pakistan got off to an excellent start with an 85-run opening stand for the first wicket between Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman.

With a single at the long-on region, Imam also brought up against his name, a rare record in the One day International format of the game.

Most consecutive 50s in ODIs

With his knock of 62 off 68 deliveries today, the 26-year-old left-hander has now smashed a total of seven consecutive half-centuries in the ODIs – the second highest streak for any batter in the world in the format till date.

Imam, with six consecutive fifties before today, had held on to the joint-second spot in the consecutive ODI fifties list, with the likes of his fellow team mate Babar Azam, along with Gordon Greenidge (WI), Yousuf Youhana (PAK), Kane Williamson (NZ), Shai Hope (WI) and six other batters in the list as well.

Former Pakistan batter Javed Miandad is presently at the top of the list with a total of nine consecutive fifties under his belt, all of which were scored in the year 1987.

Imam-ul-Haq continues his exceptional run with a 7th consecutive 50+ score in ODIs. There’s proving your doubters wrong and then there’s making them question all of their life’s choices. Bravo @ImamUlHaq12 👏👏👏 #PAKvsWI pic.twitter.com/eESrphWj62 — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) June 12, 2022

Batters list with most half centuries in consecutive ODI innings

9 – Javed Miandad (1987)

7* – Imam-ul-Haq (2021-22)

6 – Gordon Greenidge (1979-80)

6 – Andrew Jones (1988-89)

6 – Michael Waugh (1999)

6 – Yousuf Youhana (2003)

6 – Kane Williamson (2015)

6 – Ross Taylor (2018-19)

6 – Chris Gayle (2018-19)

6 – Paul Stirling (2019)

6 – Shai Hope (2020-21)

6 – Babar Azam (2021-22)