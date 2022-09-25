“Hopefully first of many landmarks”: Ian Bishop applauds Tim David on smashing maiden T20I half-century vs India in Hyderabad

Ian Bishop applauds Tim David as latter goes past the 50-run mark in only his second third T20 innings for Australia, at Hyderabad.

During the third and final T20I of the ongoing Australia’s tour of India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Australia’s Tim David managed to smash his maiden T20I half-century in Australian colours, while also bailing his team out to trouble, in the series decider.

Coming in to bat with Australia having lost their top-4 batters within the 10-Over mark, David headed back towards his dug out only after registering a strike rate of 200, and smashing a 25-ball half-century to power Australia to 186/7 in their 20 Overs.

With in-form wicket-keeper Matthew Wade (1 off 3) having lost his wicket cheaply tonight, David stitched together a 34-ball partnership worth 68 runs for the seventh wicket alongside Daniel Sams (28* off 20), while smashing 21 and 18 runs off the 18th and the 19th Overs bowled by the experienced pacers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah respectively.

Bumrah (4-0-50-0) in fact, returned back with his most expensive spell in T20I history.

Ian Bishop applauds Tim David

Legendary West Indian fast bowler-turned commentator Ian Bishop, took to his social media handle to applaud Tim David for his maiden T20I fifty, while coming in at a precarious situation, during the series decider.

Bishop also hoped that his accomplished landmark might turn out to be the first of many for Australia in the future.

Tim David💪💪💪. Hopefully the first of many landmarks for Australia. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 25, 2022

As for the Australian innings, after being invited to bat first, the Hyderabad crowd was greeted with an onslaught of the highest order off Cameron Green’s bat, as he tonked 7 Fours and 3 Sixes within the first five Overs of the match, to smash the fastest-ever fifty – 52 (21) by any player against India in T20Is, off mere 19 deliveries.

With them losing wickets in a heap from thereon, the aforementioned partnership between David and Sams ultimately came to the rescue for the visitors.