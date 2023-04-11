Nicholas Pooran Family: Everything You Need to Know About LSG Batter’s Parents, Wife and Daughter

West Indies and Lucknow Super Giants‘ Southpaw wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran was born on October 2, 1995 in the Caribbean nation of Trinidad.

As far as his journey towards become a professional cricketer is concerned, the now 27-year-old Windies power hitter was a child prodigy. Having represented Trinidad and Tobago at the school level, Pooran had made his Under-19 debut in the year 2012, when he was mere 16 years of age.

He was selected as West Indies’ wicket-keeper batter and vice-captain during the Under-19 World Cup in 2014, and at the age of 17, also went on to become the youngest cricketer to play West Indies’ premier T20 tournament – Caribbean Premier League, representing the Trinbago Knight Riders for a couple of years.

Nicholas Pooran Family

During an interview in the year 2019, Pooran had revealed how his mother Latchmi Pooran had provided him all the support to realize his dream of becoming a professional cricketer. He had recollected how she had got him his personal bat, and watched him play his first-ever match with it.

Apart from his parents, Pooran also apparently grew up with his sister. However, name and other general details of his family member before marriage is not available on the web.

However, what we do know is that he married his long-time girlfriend Kathrina Miguel in the year 2021, after the duo dated each other for six years.

Just over a couple of months ago on January 29, the couple welcomed a baby girl into their life, and named the new born Alayra K Pooran.

Apparently Pooran and Kathrina have known each other since childhood, and the former took to his Instagram handle to post a beautiful video montage of his daughter, and some adorable pictures of him alongside his wife during the period she was pregnant.

Nicholas Pooran and Kathrina Miguel engagement and wedding pictures

