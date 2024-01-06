Days After Calling Aaron Rodgers ‘Disingenuous’ in an Angry Rant, Nick Wright Drops His Take on the QB’s Jimmy Kimmel-Jeffrey Epstein Comments

Nick Wright is just about done with Aaron Rodgers’s antics. Adding to all the noise following the Jimmy Kimmel drama, Wright went from calling Rodgers simply ‘disingenuous’ to labeling him a ‘malignant, dangerous force.’

On his podcast “What’s Wright,” NFL Analyst Nick Wright emphasized the controversial nature of Rodgers’ comments, suggesting a connection between comedian Jimmy Kimmel and the list, which could have caused some problems for Kimmel. He expressed concern about Rodgers casually planting allegations without evidence of facts. Wright stated,

“And now, this morning, when some of those Epstein Doc’s were unredacted, and released, what you have in the same corners of the internet, are folks photoshopping documents, putting Jimmy Kimmel’s name in them and saying Aaron was right? That is happening this morning already.”

As a part of the Epstein list was released, Wright explained it didn’t have a detailed list of names as many would have thought. However, Rodgers’s allegations have led some internet users to create fake documents linking Kimmel to the list. It showcases how influential the star QB’s comments can be in spreading untrue ideas and making the whole situation even more dangerous for Kimmel.

“And so when I tweet, he’s gone from wacky conspiracy theorists to malignant, dangerous force I mean he is one of our most prominent voices in sports, who has become the face, the voice, and more importantly, the megaphone.”

During his discussion about the vaccine controversy on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers mentioned the term “alphabet mafia” but seemed to confuse its meaning with another concept. Wright claimed that the 40-year-old QB might have stumbled on the word without knowing its true meaning. On his podcast he addressed that the word had nothing to do with the medical world instead it refers to the LGBTQ+ community and its diverse gender identities.

Wright feels frustrated because Aaron Rodgers, a prominent national star athlete, is sharing untrue things with his followers. The Jets star QB has a major influence and preaching these wrong ideas without solid facts can split people apart, making it tough for everyone to think carefully.

While Kimmel has already responded to Rodgers’s crass words, threatening legal action, nothing has been heard from Rodgers’s camp yet. Even Pat McAfee issued somewhat of an apology, while still defending Aaron Rodgers. The situation has only further escalated as people doctor documents to make it seem that Rodgers was right.

Is Aaron Rodgers Disengenous?

Earlier, Nick Wright on the show “First Things First” criticized Aaron Rodgers while calling him “disingenuous.” To prove his remark, he pointed out some major events from the Jets’ QB career where Wright felt Rodgers was dishonest. Wright said,

“You were disingenuous about the vaccine, that was annoying. Not that status, the way you did it. You were disingenuous about your retirement status, 90 percent retired. You were disingenuous about coming out of the dark room. I’m going to play for the Packers, that was my only goal,”

Wright clearly irritated with Rodgers’s dishonesty discussed the QB’s approach towards discussing the Covid-19 vaccine and then his retirement status after the last season with the Packers. He stated how he wanted to remain with the Packers but went on to join the New York Jets in the current season.

Rodgers wasn’t truthful about wanting certain people on his team, like Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Additionally, following a season-ending injury, he initially claimed an early comeback but later denied being activated from IR. Nick Wright feels that Aaron Rodgers aims to grab global attention by making bold claims, but then he often changes or alters his statements later, a pattern that his followers also notice and experience.