“No context”: Bharat Army hilariously trolls England’s Barmy Army for their ‘obsession’ with Virat Kohli’s International century

Bharat Army hilariously trolls England’s Barmy Army after latter’s post which took a dig at Virat Kohli for failing to score 71st century.

Virat Kohli’s stellar knock of 79 off 201 deliveries on first day of the third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Cape Town, received quite some praises from the Cricketing fraternity. Some fans even termed the Indian skipper’s knock as one of the best which failed to get converted into a century.

Even the Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada, who ultimately dismissed him had commended Kohli for his disciplined knock, with wickets consistently tumbling down at the other end.

Having said that, the 33-year-old missed out on a wonderful opportunity to score his 71st International century, which has evaded to embrace the Indian superstar for around two and a half years now.

Taking note of the aforementioned fact, England’s Barmy Army- a community of England Cricket team supporters took to their twitter handle to take a sly dig at Virat Kohli.

Bharat Army hilariously trolls England’s Barmy Army

The Barmy Army tweeted ’71’, followed by a hourglass, perhaps signifying that the wait for Kohli’s 71st International century keeps continuing, with yet another Test innings passing by.

71 ⏳ — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) January 11, 2022

Taking note of the tweet, India’s Bharat Army-Indian cricket team’s official global supporters’ group, were quick to come up with a befitting reply in the form of the video bearing the caption ‘No context’ preceded by a wink emoji.

In the video, a kid is seen swinging merrily, with a huge flames of fire eating up the trees and other furniture in the background. While the kid signified Barmy Army’s obsession with Kohli, the flames in the backdrop represented England’s performance in Australia.

England have lost yet another Ashes series Down Under, after a loss by an innings and 14 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the Boxing Day Test. The series reads 3-0 in favour of Australia, with the 5th game yet to be played at Hobart.