“No wonder England are struggling in India”: When Bharat Army gave it back to Michael Vaughan over his jibe at Indian pitches

Bharat Army gave it back to Michael Vaughan over latter’s comments on the quality of Indian pitches during England’s tour if India in 2021.

During England’s tour of India last year, the third Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was witness to a humiliating loss suffered by the visitors.

The Day/Night Test, which lasted mere 140 Overs across four innings and a touch over two days, ended with England losing the match by 10 wickets.

The pitch, which was a rank-turner, helped the Indian spinning duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel to pick 18 off the 20 English wickets.

Post the loss, the English fans, experts, and certain sections of their media expressed their displeasure on the nature of the Ahmedabad pitch, which as per them was nothing but a poor advertisement for Test Cricket.

Michael Vaughan posts a funny picture on social media

Former England skipper and top-order batter Michael Vaughan took to his social media handle after England’s aforementioned loss, to post a picture of him with a bat in his hand, but standing on what looked like a ploughed field, to take a direct jibe at the nature of the pitch at Ahmedabad.

The caption for the picture read – “Preparations going well for the 4th Test !!”. It is worth of a mention that the fourth and final Test match was also supposed to take place at the same venue.

Bharat Army gave it back to Michael Vaughan

The Bharat Army, Team India’s official support/fan group, gave it back in some style to Vaughan by stating that he should check his guard yet again, as he was seen exposing his off-stump too much.

Not sure about that @MichaelVaughan Looks like you’re exposing that off stump a little too much. Maybe check your guard again? No wonder England are struggling in India! Move #OnOn😴 #BharatArmy #BABants #COTI 🇮🇳 https://t.co/GJhBRjkyRh pic.twitter.com/YMCo60VXaP — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) March 2, 2021

Vaughan then, came up with a rather graceful, yet witty reply by stating that he was covering for the straight one. The 47-year-old was perhaps referring to the way some English batters got out to the spinners, while playing for the turn.

Covering for the straight one !!! 😜 https://t.co/HqJkNHJGVv — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 2, 2021

