Virat Kohli centuries list: How many days Virat Kohli without century in Test cricket?

Virat Kohli centuries list: The Indian captain played well at Newlands but continues to be devoid of a century in international cricket.

India Test captain Virat Kohli might not have got the runs he would’ve liked for his team to score after him winning the toss and electing to bat first but he himself batted exceptionally well on the first day of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Coming on the back of missing the second Test due to a back spasm, Kohli scored a disciplined 28th Test half-century top-scoring for his team with his 79 (201) comprising of 12 fours and a six.

Kohli might have missed out on an elusive Test century but the manner in which he played at the Newlands today was no less than batting during a Test century. Taking his time initially, Kohli managed to survive potentially wicket-taking deliveries on multiple occasions.

Despite India losing wickets at regular intervals from the other end, Kohli appeared hell-bent to not play a false stroke until his dismissal. Kohli, who didn’t even hesitate from driving the ball through the covers, ensured to leave deliveries which were bowled away from his reach.

Had it not been for India losing as many as eight wickets, one might have seen Kohli adopting a difference approach than looking to sneak a single off Kagiso Rabada. A top-notch knock otherwise, Kohli’s innings will be remembered as one of his best innings which didn’t get converted into a three-figure mark.

How many days Virat Kohli without century in Test cricket?

It is worth mentioning that Kohli’s last international century had come against Bangladesh in India’s inaugural pink-ball Test match at the Eden Gardens in 2019. Kohli, who has scored 731 runs in 15 Tests at an average of 28.11 since then, has now gone 781 days without scoring a Test century.

As far as Kohli’s last ODI century is concerned, it had come against West Indies during India’s tour of West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval the same year.

Virat Kohli centuries list in Test cricket