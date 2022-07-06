“No one comes back to form while resting”: Irfan Pathan takes a dig at BCCI for resting players vs West Indies ODIs

BCCI have rested their major players for the ODIs against West Indies and Irfan Pathan has taken a dig at the BCCI for the same.

Team India is set to play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs against England. After the completion of the English tour, the team will travel to West Indies to play three ODIs, and BCCI have announced the squad for the same.

Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain of the side, whereas Ravindra Jadeja is named the vice-captain. Sanju Samson has been recalled to the ODIs, whereas Ruturaj Gaikwad has also retained his place in the side.

Irfan Pathan takes a dig at BCCI for West Indies squad selection

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan has taken a dig at the BCCI for resting their main players for the ODI series against West Indies. BCCI have rested Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah for the series, and it looks like Pathan is not pleased with the same.

“No one comes back to form while resting…,” Irfan Pathan tweeted.

No one comes back to form while resting… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 6, 2022

Virat Kohli was rested for the South Africa T20I as well, and he has not scored a single international century since 2019. Kohli had a below-par IPL with the bat, and he is in need of game time. Even Rohit Sharma was rested for the South Africa series, and he missed the test match as well due to Covid.

The move to rest Hardik Pandya is quite a surprising one as he just made his comeback to the Indian squad after the ICC T20 World Cup. Gujarat Titans won the IPL under the captaincy of Hardik, and he missed a few games of IPL as well.

The case of Pant is different as he has been playing continuously in all formats of the game. This strategy of India to rest players in between has been criticized in the past too as this never allows the Indian team to play with their best eleven ahead of the major tournaments.

India’s squad for West Indies ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.