“Nothing else matches”: Matthew Hayden labels India-Pakistan matches as cricket’s biggest rivalry

Matthew Hayden labels India-Pakistan matches: The former Australian batter has put India-Pakistan rivalry in an unmatched zone.

Former Australia opening batter and current Pakistan batting consultant Matthew Hayden believes that Pakistan captain Babar Azam will have “additional pressure” on him in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 as he is expected to play the dual responsibility of being a captain and a batter.

“The conditions and the margins for errors are very little and so good leadership is going to be key. I think Babar [Azam] has that and commands that presence and that role and he needs to fulfil that role and in a batting sense as well,” Hayden said in a media interaction.

“He, I think, is the premium player and he will be targeted. He will also be the person that everyone is wanting to put in his pocket. There’s going to be additional pressure on him, both as a captain and also as a batsman. I sense that the way that he goes about it is going to be spot on.”

Azam, 27, is the highest T20I run-scorer since his debut amassing 2,204 runs in 56 innings at an average and strike rate of 46.89 and 130.64 respectively with the help of one century and 20 half-centuries. Yet to play a T20I against India, Azam will be the centre of attraction when Pakistan take on India on October 24 in Dubai.

Hayden, who signed his maiden coaching job only last month, also seems to be impressed by batter Fakhar Zaman. Pakistan’s second highest run-scorer (1,021 runs at an average and strike rate of 21.72 and 136.21 respectively) since Azam’s debut, Zaman’s recent form is exactly what you expect from a No. 3 batter ahead of a world event. In the two warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa, Zaman scored a combined total of 98* (52) with the help of six fours and seven sixes.

“This [Pakistan] camp has got some wonderful assets that will perform on the day that are ready to perform. If you look at the way that even Fakhar [Zaman] is going about his preparations for this, not to single him out, but look at the way that he has extended himself in the two warm-up matches, it’s exciting to think what can happen, in a few days’ time versus India.

“Babar at No. 2 and [Mohammad] Rizwan in the top three…you know, such a critical part of performances here in the UAE,” Hayden added.

Matthew Hayden labels India-Pakistan matches as cricket’s biggest rivalry

Hayden, who has an experience of scoring 15,066 runs in 273 international matches across formats, has been part of four Ashes series scoring 1,461 runs in 35 innings at an average of 45.65. Despite playing in arguably the most fiercest series in Test cricket, Hayden admitted to nothing ever matching the Indian-Pakistan rivalry in Test cricket.