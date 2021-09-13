Pakistan cricket coaching staff 2021: Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander to coach Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021

Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander: The former Australian batsman and South African pacer have signed new coaching roles.

Former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden and former South Africa fast bowler Vernon Philander have been appointed as Pakistan’s new batting and bowling coach respectively for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The development has come merely hours after former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has been appointed as the Chairman of PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board).

Readers must note that former Pakistan captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis had resigned from their respective posts of head coach and bowling coach a week ago. Misbah and Younis taking such a decision less than 45 days before a world event had put forward a huge challenge for PCB.

As a result, former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq and all-rounder Abdul Razzaq had been appointed as interim coaches for the imminent ODI series against New Zealand.

Hayden, who has an experience of 273 international matches across formats, has 15,066 runs under his belt including 40 centuries and 69 half-centuries. Philander, on the other hand, had picked 269 wickets in 101 matches across formats which comprised of 13 five-wicket hauls. No slouch with the bat in hand, Philander had scored 1,944 runs with the help of eight half-centuries back in the day.

Having last played for Australia and South Africa in 2009 and 2020 respectively, this will be the first time when both Hayden and Philander will be coaching an international team.

More to follow…

Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander to coach Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Breaking Mathew Hayden and Vernon Philander to coach Pakistan in T20 World cup pic.twitter.com/mjQftYm4Pb — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) September 13, 2021

Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander have been selected as Pakistan’s coaches for the T20 World Cup by the new PCB Chairman #RamizRaja. — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) September 13, 2021

Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander named coaches for Pakistan Cricket team for T20 World Cup. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) September 13, 2021

Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander will be Pakistan’s coaches at the World T20 Cup. The fees of these coaches will borne by a private bank under strategic partnership with the PCB. — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) September 13, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.