Nottingham Cricket Stadium weather: Trent Bridge weather today 3rd T20 ENG vs IND

Nottingham Cricket Stadium weather: The SportsRush brings you the weather report for the 3rd T20I between England and India.

The 3rd T20I of the 3-match T20I series between England and India will be played at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham. Team India have already won the series, and they would aim for a whitewash, whereas the English side would want to win at least a single game in the series.

India opened with Rishabh Pant in the last match, and they would want to take that gamble again. The bowlers of the Indian team have been absolutely amazing in the tournament so far. Team India may tinker with their playing eleven to give chances to players on the bench.

The English batters have disappointed thoroughly in the series so far, with players like Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, etc failing consistently. The English team can also rotate their pacers in this match as well to keep them fit for the ODI series ahead.

Nottingham Cricket Stadium weather

The 3rd T20I between England and India is expected to be a thrilling game considering the nature of the ground. However, whenever there is a cricket match in England, one eye is always on the weather as the English weather is quite unpredictable in terms of rain.

There is really good news for the fans as the weather is expected to stay absolutely clear for the 3rd T20I game between England and India in Nottingham. According to Accuweather, there is absolutely no chance of rain in the match, and we should get a full contest without any interruptions.

The temperature will range between 21-26 degrees Celcius, and the humidity will go as high as just 41%. So, the forecast looks absolutely amazing for the match, and the conditions will be favorable for the players as well on the field. The sun will shine bright throughout the course of the match.