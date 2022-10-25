NZ vs AFG pitch report: Melbourne Cricket Stadium pitch report for tomorrow match T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12

Afghanistan will take on New Zealand in their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign next

NZ vs AFG pitch report: The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host its second and third match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

New Zealand will face Afghanistan during the 21st match of the ongoing ‘Super 12’ stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday.

The Kiwis commenced their World Cup campaign with a bang, by annihilating defending T20 World Champions Australia by 89 runs in their opening match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

While Finn Allen (42 off 16) took the Aussies by surprise with a scintillating innings at the top, his partner Devon Conway (92* off 58) batted right till the end to take the score to 200/3 in their 20 Overs.

In reply whole of the Kiwi bowling department hunted collectively to dismiss Aaron Finch’s men on a paltry 111 in 17.1 Overs.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, did trouble the English batters with some disciplined bowling during their opening match of the tournament, but were let down by their batters earlier, who could only manage to post 112 runs on the board.

The Mohammad Nabi-led side will yet again face the stiff challenge at the MCG, where their batters will have to play to their potential best to pose a threat, considering the bigger boundary dimensions at the venue.

On the aforementioned match eve, Afghan skipper Mohammad Nabi expressed his surprise on the presence of grass on the MCG pitch, as opposed to the ones he had been playing on for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL).

As per him, the new pitch will provide swing with the new ball during both the innings, as was the case during the India versus Pakistan encounter at this venue a couple of days ago.

“Yes, at that time in Big Bash, it (pitch) was drier. The ball swings early on for one or two overs, but after that it will be a little bit slower, [some] help for spinners, and the ball won’t swing that much. But here the pitch is new and also a little bit green. as well, and also the weather is cold,” remarked Nabi on Tuesday.

Thus, expect the pacers to take early advantage of the swinging ball’s movement off the deck during Wednesday’s contest as well.

Also, with around 80% chances of rain at the venue as well, the pacers will have an added advantage, with captains highly likely to field first post winning the Toss.

As for the batters, with the pitch staying true to its nature, expect them to hit through the line of the delivery much easier during both the innings.