NZ vs AFG T20 head to head records: New Zealand vs Afghanistan head to head in T20 history

NZ vs AFG T20 head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup match.

New Zealand and Afghanistan will take part in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 in Melbourne tomorrow making the Sports Capital of Australia the third city to host a double-header in this tournament.

The ninth Super 12 match of this World Cup will also be the second T20I between these two teams. Much like the first match of the day between England and Ireland here, even New Zealand and Afghanistan have also played only one T20 World Cup match in the past.

Having said that, a couple of stark differences between the two rivalries is that the latter’s match had been played only last year and had generated a result. In the former’s case, the rain-abandoned match was played over a decade ago.

Although the standings are almost certain of getting changed by the start of this match, New Zealand are currently at the top of the points table among Group 1 teams. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are at the fourth position after losing their tournament opener to England in Perth on Saturday.

NZ vs AFG T20 head to head records

Total number of matches played: 1

Matches won by NZ: 1

Matches won by AFG: 0

Matches played at a neutral venue: 1 (NZ 1, AFG 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (NZ 1, AFG 0)

NZ average score against AFG: 124

AFG average score against NZ: 125

Most runs for NZ: 40 (Kane Williamson)

Most runs for AFG: 73 (Najibullah Zadran)

Most wickets for NZ: 3 (Trent Boult)

Most wickets for AFG: 1 (Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan)

Most catches for NZ: 1 (Devon Conway, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Kane Williamson)

Most catches for AFG: NA

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).