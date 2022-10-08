full
NZ vs BAN head to head record in T20: New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20 records

Dixit Bhargav
|Sat Oct 08 2022

NZ vs BAN head to head record in T20: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for NZ vs BAN T20I.

The third match of New Zealand T20I Tri-Nation Series 2022 will be played between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch tomorrow. With both the teams losing their first match respectively, winner of this match will earn a significant advantage ahead of the second round of league matches.

Although Bangladesh had registered a 3-2 series victory in these two teams’ last encounter in this format 13 months ago, hosts New Zealand will start this match as the favourites. A primary reason behind the same is their overall head-to-head record against Bangladesh which comprises of a seven-match winning spree at home.

That being said, New Zealand would ideally want to play much better than they did against Pakistan at the Hagley Oval today. With a T20 World Cup 2022 to be played later this month, New Zealand need their batters, especially captain Kane Williamson, to fire in real sense.

Desirous of a maiden T20I victory in New Zealand in their first-ever match at this venue, Bangladesh would be hoping for captain Shakib Al Hasan’s return in the first place. The last when Bangladesh had played a T20I in this country was 18 months ago.

NZ vs BAN head to head record in T20

Total number of matches played: 15

Matches won by NZ: 12

Matches won by BAN: 3

Matches played at Hagley Oval: 0 (NZ 0, BAN 0)

Matches played in New Zealand: 7 (NZ 7, BAN 0)

Matches played in Oceania: 7 (NZ 7, BAN 0)

NZ average score against BAN: 150

BAN average score against NZ: 120

Most runs for NZ: 187 (Kane Williamson)

Most runs for BAN: 117 (Shakib Al Hasan)

Most wickets for NZ: 12 (Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee)

Most wickets for BAN: 14 (Mustafizur Rahman)

Most catches for NZ: 4 (Martin Guptill and Tim Southee)

Most catches for BAN: 5 (Nurul Hasan)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).

