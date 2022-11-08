NZ vs PAK head to head in T20 history: New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 records and stats

The first semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between New Zealand and Pakistan in Sydney tomorrow. The match will mark the fourth instance of these two teams facing each other in the shortest format in just over a month.

New Zealand, table-toppers from Group 1, will be facing a team which defeated them in the final of a triangular series in their own backyard last month. Other than the fact that Pakistan have defeated New Zealand four times in the last four T20Is, the Black Caps will also be wary about their overall record against this opposition.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan not only have a better head-to-head T20I record against New Zealand but have also won more matches against them in both the history of T20 World Cups and at neutral venues.

When all’s said and done about the past, it would be unfair to not look into the present because the most important element is dominated by the Kiwis. With the better squad on paper delivering accordingly on the ground as well, there isn’t much to worry about New Zealand than the unpredictability of the Pakistani team. Notwithstanding their recent form or squad, Babar Azam and his men have it in them to not only challenge but also beat New Zealand on their day.

NZ vs PAK head to head in T20 history

Total number of matches played: 28

Matches won by NZ: 11

Matches won by PAK: 17

Matches played at a neutral venue: 13 (NZ 3, PAK 10)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 6 (NZ 2, PAK 4)

NZ average score against PAK: 146

PAK average score against NZ: 151

Most runs for NZ: 538 (Kane Williamson)

Most runs for PAK: 359 (Babar Azam)

Most wickets for NZ: 28 (Tim Southee)

Most wickets for PAK: 14 (Haris Rauf)

Most catches for NZ: 12 (Tim Southee)

Most catches for PAK: 5 (Babar Azam and Shadab Khan)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).