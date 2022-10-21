Sydney Cricket Ground T20 records: Sydney Ground T20 records and highest innings total

Sydney Cricket Ground T20 records: Sydney will be hosting its fourth international match across formats tomorrow.

Having hosted an Ashes Test and a couple of T20Is against Sri Lanka in the first two months of 2022, Sydney Cricket Ground will be hosting an international match for the first time in the ongoing Australian summer season. In what will also be the first ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match at this venue, it will also be the first Super 12 match of this tournament.

Australia, who will start a journey of defending their T20 World Cup title with this match, have a fantastic T20I record here on the back of winning seven and losing three out of 11 matches over the years.

Set to play a Sydney T20I after four years, New Zealand will be keen to register their first T20I victory at this venue after a couple of losses in the past. Assuming that the same happens, it will be the Black Caps’ first white-ball win in this country since 2009.

Sydney Cricket Ground T20 records

Highest run-scorers in Sydney T20Is are Virat Kohli (236), Shane Watson (186), Matthew Wade (155), Glenn Maxwell (154) and Shikhar Dhawan (147).

As far as batters taking part in this tournament are concerned, Pathum Nissanka (109), David Warner (98), Aaron Finch (98), Steven Smith (93), Marcus Stoinis (90), Rohit Sharma (75), Hardik Pandya (62) and Babar Azam (59) have scored more than 50 runs in this format here.

Highest T20I wicket-takers at the Sydney Cricket Ground are Adam Zampa (8), Josh Hazlewood (7), Andrew Tye (7), Wanindu Hasaranga (5) and Krunal Pandya (4).

Kane Richardson (3), Mitchell Starc (3), Trent Boult (2), Ashton Agar (2), Chamika Karunaratne (2), Tim Southee (2), Pat Cummins (2) and Glenn Maxwell (2) are among the players who are part of various squads and have two (or more) T20I wickets at this iconic stadium.

Highest innings total in Sydney T20Is

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 221/5 20 Australia England 2007 200/3 20 India Australia 2016 197/5 20 Australia India 2016 195/4 19.4 India Australia 2020 194/5 20 Australia India 2020

The above mentioned second and fourth highest innings totals in Sydney T20Is are also the highest successful run-chases here in this format. In fact, all the first three highest run-chases at this venue belong to India.

Overall, teams batting first and second have won four and five times respectively. While one T20I had witnessed no result, the latest one had ended in a super over.