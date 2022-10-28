NZ vs SL pitch report tomorrow match: Pitch report of Sydney Cricket Ground for T20 World Cup Super 12 match

NZ vs SL pitch report tomorrow match: The SportRush brings you the pitch report of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 match.

New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in the Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Both sides would want to get a win here.

New Zealand won their first match with ease, but their 2nd match got abandoned due to rain against Afghanistan. The opening duo of Finn Allen and Devon Conway will again play a huge part, whereas Daryl Mitchell can make his return in this match. The bowling of the side looks excellent.

Sri Lanka lost their last match against Australia, and they would want to bounce back. The team suffered yet another blow when their pacer Binura Fernando got injured in the last match. The duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana will enjoy the conditions in Sydney.

NZ vs SL pitch report tomorrow match

Sydney Cricket Ground’s track has always been a batting-friendly one, and the same has been proved in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as well. A total of three matches of the tournament have been played here so far, and the batters have loved the conditions here in Sydney.

Out of three matches played here so far, all the games have been won by the teams batting first, and the average 1st innings score has been 195 runs. The pitch has been excellent for batting, but it slows down as the match goes on. In the first innings, it is a belter, whereas the spinner plays a big part in the 2nd innings.

The square boundaries at this stadium are quite small, and the batters will definitely target that area. SCG’s mid-wicket and straighter boundaries are on the bigger side, and the bowlers would want to take advantage of it. This ground’s outfield is very fast, and it will definitely aid the batters.

Again a high-scoring encounter can be on the cards, and both captains may opt to bat first after winning the toss. The weather is expected to be clear as well.