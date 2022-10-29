“The boys asked me to not take risks”: Glenn Phillips gives injury update after winning Man of the Match vs Sri Lanka in ICC T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips played a huge part in New Zealand’s incredible win over Sri Lanka by scoring an excellent century with the bat. However, while fielding, Phillips was not at all comfortable. He even limped off the field and Martin Guptill took his place as a substitute fielder. Phillips talked about his injury in the post-match conference.

The Blackcaps continued their dominance in the T20 World Cup by securing a 65 runs victory over Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. New Zealand defeated Australia at this very ground only in the opening match of the Super-12 stage. With this win, they have solidified their place at the top of the table.

Batting first, the top-order of the side failed completely, and the Sri Lankan spinners took control. However, Glenn Phillips was in his mood today, and he played a blinder. On a track, where all the other batters were struggling, he managed to score 104 runs in 64 balls and led New Zealand to a score of 167-7.

The Sri Lankan side never looked comfortable in the chase, and they lost their first four wickets for just 8 runs. They kept losing wickets and got all out for 102 runs in the end. New Zealand’s Trent Boult bowled an exceptional spell of 4-0-13-4.

Glenn Phillips gives injury update after winning Man of the Match vs Sri Lanka

Glenn Phillips won the Man of the Match trophy for his incredible knock in the match, and he also gave an injury update on the same. Martin Guptill came as a replacement for him while fielding and Phillips limped off the field during the match. However, Phillips has confirmed that it was just cramps.

Phillips insists that he was cramping up a little after playing for so long, and the team asked him to not take any kind of risk and that’s why he decided to step out of the field.

“I did cramp up a bit, lack of salts possibly there, the boys asked me not to take any further risks on limping away,” Glenn Phillips said after winning the Man of the Match trophy.

Glenn Phillips praises ‘exceptional’ New Zealand bowlers

Phillips also appreciated the performance of the Kiwi bowlers against Sri Lanka. He said that taking early wickets was very crucial on this track, and the way Trent Boult and Tim Southee bowled was incredible to watch. Phillips called it an exceptional performance by the bowlers.

“They swung the new ball (Boult and Southee), the slower ones were holding onto the surface, getting early wickets was crucial and we managed to do that early. ​It was an exceptional performance by our bowlers and fielders,” Phillips added.