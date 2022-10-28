NZ vs SL T20 head to head records: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka head to head in T20 history

A New Zealand-Sri Lanka T20I will be played after more than three years tomorrow.

NZ vs SL T20 head to head records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for NZ vs SL T20 World Cup match.

It hasn’t taken a lot of time for all the attention to move from Melbourne to Sydney for the 27th match of the ongoing eighth edition of ICC T20 World Cup. A situation where supporting any team has become a secondary issue, fans’ primary focus has turned into a prayer in front of the weather gods to allow an uninterrupted game of cricket.

It seems that New Zealand registering a thumping victory over Australia in the first Super 12 match of the tournament had happened ages ago. With their only victory in Australia since 2011 coming at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the Black Caps would be hoping to build a streak around it on the back of another win against Sri Lanka tomorrow. The same with further strengthen their top position on the points table.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, would want to return to winning ways after being hammered by Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis in their previous match at the Perth Stadium. Currently at the fifth position among Group 1 teams, Sri Lanka will move to the top of the table if they win the only match on Saturday.

Lockie Ferguson shares his memories of his international debut at the @scg and what it means to him to represent New Zealand at another World Cup. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/zSa9pifFtl — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 28, 2022

In what remains their only victory in the last five T20Is against the Kiwis, Sri Lanka had won the last New Zealand-Sri Lanka T20I over three years ago. Although dominated by New Zealand in this format on an overall basis, Sri Lanka have done better against this opposition at neutral venues and in T20 World Cups.

NZ vs SL T20 head to head records

Total number of matches played: 19

Matches won by NZ: 10

Matches won by SL: 8

Matches played at a neutral venue: 6 (NZ 2, SL 4)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 5 (NZ 1, SL 4)

NZ average score against SL: 136

SL average score against NZ: 130

Most runs for NZ: 309 (Martin Guptill)

Most runs for SL: 122 (Kusal Mendis)

Most wickets for NZ: 7 (Mitchell Santner)

Most wickets for SL: 4 (Wanindu Hasaranga)

Most catches for NZ: 6 (Martin Guptill)

Most catches for SL: 2 (Dasun Shanaka)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).