“No, we haven’t thought too much about that”: Kane Williamson reflects on not winning any match in Australia since 2011 ahead of first Super 12 match

New Zealand’s record in Australia is very poor, but Kane Williamson is not concerned about the same ahead of the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand will start their ICC T20 World Cup campaign against Australia in the Super-12 match at the SCG on Saturday. The Blackcaps have struggled in the Australian conditions, and they would want to play some good cricket down under.

The Blackcaps have always performed well in the ICC tournaments, and they would want to taste the success of winning a silverware this time around. Kane Williamson will lead the side and his batting form will play a big part in New Zealand’s campaign this year.

Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham can play a vital part in the lower order for the side, both of them have played some fine knocks for the team in the recent past. With a potent bowling lineup, this side looks set for a good T20 World Cup campaign.

Kane Williamson reflects on not winning any match in Australia since 2011

New Zealand last won a match in Australia in 2011 where they defeated Australia in a test match in 2011. They have played three T20Is in Australia so far, and they have lost all three of them. They have also lost the last 8 ODIs in Australia, where they recently lost the 3-match series in Cairns.

In Tests, New Zealand have lost 5 and drawn 1 of their last 6 games in Australia. Williamson said that they have not thought about that record much as it is not in their control. He said beating a strong side like Australia is always tough in their home conditions, and they will stick to their basics in the T20 World Cup.

“No, we haven’t thought too much about that. A lot of those clashes have been against Australia, a strong side. You play a variety of opposition and for us, it’s about sticking to basics,” Kane Williamson said to the reports.

Kane Williamson on losing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final

The last T20 World Cup final was played between Australia and New Zealand where Australia defeated New Zealand to win the crown. Williamson called it a great game and said that Australia were outstanding as well that day. He said that they want to start the T20 World Cup 2022 with a win as it is always great to get early momentum.

“It was a great game and unfortunate for us not to be on the right side, but Australia were outstanding in that game. Tomorrow, it’s the first game of the tournament and every team wants to start and get a bit of momentum early, important in short events. So, nice to play against Australia first up,” Williamson added.