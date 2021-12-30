“One of NZ best cricketers”: Anil Kumble wishes well on Ross Taylor retirement

Ross Taylor retirement: Former Indian captain Anil Kumble has wished his former RCB teammate well on his retirement.

New Zealand’s veteran player Ross Taylor has decided to call time on his international career. Taylor announced that the upcoming home summer will be his last stint with New Zealand. He will play the two tests against Bangladesh, whereas he will also be a part of 6 ODIs against Australia and the Netherlands.

“It’s been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have,” Taylor said in a statement.

“It’s been such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way.”

“But all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right for me.”

Ross Taylor retirement: Anil Kumble wishes his former RCB teammate

Anil Kumble has greeted Ross Taylor on his retirement news. Both Ross Taylor and Anil Kumble played together in the IPL with RCB for three years. Taylor was a fan favourite during his RCB days, and RCB even played the final of IPL 2009 in South Africa. Ross Taylor played for RCB for three seasons between 2008-10, where Anil Kumble was the captain in 2009 and 2010.

“Congratulations Ross on a great career,” Kumble commented on Taylor’s Insta post.

“It was nice to have played alongside at RCB. One of NZ best cricketers. Good wishes to you and family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross Taylor (@rossltaylor3)

Ross Taylor boasts an incredible record for New Zealand in international cricket. He has scored 8576 ODI runs at 48.18, whereas he also has 7585 test runs at 44.36. He scored the winning runs for New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at Southampton. Ross Taylor is the highest run-scorer of New Zealand in both test and ODI cricket. He is also the first player from any country to make 100 appearances in all three formats of the game.