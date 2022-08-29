Cricket

“Welcome to the club”: Ross Taylor congratulates Virat Kohli on completing 100 T20I matches for India

Ross Taylor welcomes Virat Kohli to the elusive club of playing 100 international matches in all three formats of the game.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“Hardik is trying to emulate from MS": Robin Uthappa draws parallel between MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya after India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match
Next Article
$503 million Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson's cringey attempts to woo TikTok star's girlfriend were brutally shot down
Cricket Latest News
Ravi Shastri has applauded Hardik Pandya for his match-winning performance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 match.
“Needed the best T20 all-rounder in the business”: Ravi Shastri salutes Hardik Pandya for his all-round performance against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Ravi Shastri has applauded Hardik Pandya for his match-winning performance against Pakistan in the Asia…