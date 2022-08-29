“Welcome to the club”: Ross Taylor congratulates Virat Kohli on completing 100 T20I matches for India

Ross Taylor welcomes Virat Kohli to the elusive club of playing 100 international matches in all three formats of the game.

The Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan brought up another milestone for former Indian captain Virat Kohli. Kohli became the 2nd Indian batter after Rohit Sharma to complete the milestone of 100 T20I matches. Virat could not perform that well, but India’s win compensated the same.

The Indian bowlers were at their best, and they bundled out Pakistan for just 147 runs where Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya combined for 7 wickets between them. India lost the wicket of KL Rahul very early, and Kohli got his opportunity in the very first over.

Virat had a bit of luck on his side when he was dropped by Fakhar Zaman on his very second delivery, he was at 0 runs at that time. Kohli played some brilliant shots in the innings but never looked that comfortable. He scored 35 runs in 34 balls and got out on the ball of Mohammad Nawaz.

Ross Taylor welcomes Virat Kohli to the club

Ross Taylor congratulated Virat Kohli on completing 100 T20I games with the Indian cricket team. He said that he is looking forward to watching Virat in many more years to come.

“Congratulations Virat Kohli on your 100th T20 game for India. Welcome to the club. I look forward to watching many more of your games in the years to come,” Ross Taylor tweeted.

Virat became just the first player from India and just 2nd in the world to complete the milestone of playing 100 matches in all formats of the game. Apart from Virat, only Ross Taylor has achieved this milestone in world cricket. Taylor has represented New Zealand in 112 tests, 236 ODIs and 102 T20Is.

Taylor and Kohli have played together in the IPL as Taylor was a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the initial three seasons of the IPL. He was bought by the Rajasthan Royals in 2011.