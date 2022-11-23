“One-day cricket was probably my best format”: Ross Taylor returns to competitive cricket with Central Districts in Ford Trophy 2022-23 after international retirement

New Zealand batter Ross Taylor is all set to make his return to competitive cricket after announcing his International retirement earlier this year. Taylor played his last international match against the Netherlands earlier this year in Hamilton. He is set to play in Ford Trophy 2022-23.

Taylor had a dream ending to his test career when he scalped a wicket on the last ball of his test career and earned a victory for the side. Taylor will be playing in his 20th domestic season in New Zealand, and he has played for just one club, Central Districts.

Taylor is one of the legends of New Zealand cricket, and he is the highest run-scorer of the Blackcaps in the ODI and Test formats. He made his international debut way back in 2006 in an ODI match against West Indies at McLean Park in Napier.

Ross Taylor returns to competitive cricket with Central Districts

Central Districts have named a 13-man squad for their opening Ford Trophy 2022-23 match against Otago, and Taylor is a part of the squad. Taylor has expressed his delight on finally playing his first competitive game in New Zealand domestic cricket after his international retirement.

Taylor said that the ODI format used to be his favourite format in international cricket as well, and he is excited about playing the same format again. It is interesting that Taylor was the highest run-scorer of the side last season in the Ford Trophy, where he scored 279 runs at 55.80 with the help of 1 century and 2 half-centuries.

“It was good to make the final last year, but hopefully we’ll go one better this year,” Ross Taylor said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

“I haven’t played for CD for a while after the BLACKCAPS retirement, so it’s nice to be back playing cricket in New Zealand again, and with a lot of team-mates whom I’ve played a lot of cricket with.”

“One-day cricket was probably my best format in international cricket, so it’s nice to be playing some white ball and Ford Trophy. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Taylor has scored 7684 test runs at 44.16 with the help of 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. He also has scored 8602 ODI runs and 1909 T20I runs for the Blackcaps.