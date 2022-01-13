“One of the GREAT Test hundreds”: Michael Vaughan eulogizes Rishabh Pant for scoring Test century in Newlands Test

Michael Vaughan eulogizes Rishabh Pant: The former English captain has spoken highly of the Indian wicket-keeper batter.

During the third day of the third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Cape Town, India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has registered his fourth Test century in a situation where both the match and series are on the line.

Pant, who now has the highest score for an Indian Test wicket-keeper batter in South Africa, has scored his third overseas century and is the only wicket-keeper batter to score away Test centuries in England, Australia and South Africa.

Coming in to bat at No. 6 in the 20th over right after India had lost crucial wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) within the first 12 balls of the day, Pant was a dominant partner in a 94-run partnership for the fifth wicket alongside captain Virat Kohli (29).

The highlight of Pant’s innings remained the ideal way in which he picked deliveries to take on the South African bowlers. An innings which was an epitome of “calculated risk”, Pant in full control of his batting proved as to why he is one of the biggest game-changers in modern-day cricket.

Pant, who ran a couple of runs off South Africa fast bowler Marco Jansen in the 43rd over to complete his half-century, reached the three-figure mark by also running a couple of runs off Jansen in the 66th over.

India, who were leading by just 71 runs upon Pant’s arrival in the morning session, ended their innings leading by 211 runs. The fact that 100* (139) of these runs have been scored by Pant speaks highly of his heroic effort at Newlands today.

Michael Vaughan eulogizes Rishabh Pant for scoring fourth Test century at Newlands

Full of heart and courage! What an innings @RishabhPant17 👏 Well done my bro 🤗 pic.twitter.com/nFNz3mVYx2 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 13, 2022

For test cricket he is giving totally a different kind of flavour. What an entertaining 💯 Top knock #RishabhPant champion stuff 👏👏 #SAvIND #TeamIndia — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) January 13, 2022

