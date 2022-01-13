Cricket

“One of the GREAT Test hundreds”: Michael Vaughan eulogizes Rishabh Pant for scoring Test century in Newlands Test

"One of the GREAT Test hundreds": Michael Vaughan eulogizes Rishabh Pant for scoring Test century in Newlands Test
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Australian native and former NBA champion Patty Mills gives his take on the controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic": The Nets guard states his example of quarantining for two weeks after winning an Olympic medal
Next Article
"Rob Gronkowski is the craziest white guy I've ever seen in my life": When Shaquille O'Neal carried the Bucs TE on his shoulders at Shaq's fun house.
Cricket Latest News
"Real superman": Yuzi Chahal reacts to Rishabh Pant's 4th Test century in IND vs SA Cape Town Test
“Real superman”: Yuzi Chahal reacts to Rishabh Pant’s 4th Test century in IND vs SA Cape Town Test

Rishabh Pant’s 4th Test century: The Indian wicket-keeper batter now has Test centuries in four…