“Oouches”: Jimmy Neesham throws straight at Glenn Maxwell’s butt in a hilarious incident during AUS vs NZ 2nd ODI

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham threw the ball directly at Glenn Maxwell’s butt in AUS vs NZ 2nd ODI

Australia and New Zealand are up against each other in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns. The hosts won the first game, and they are aiming for a series win, whereas New Zealand are in search to level the series.

Blackcaps won the toss and opted to bowl first, where Tim Southee made his return. Cameron Green, who was Australia’s hero in the last match missed due to an injury, and Sean Abbott replaced him. The Kiwi bowlers started the innings with a bang, and Australia were 54-5 at one stage.

Matt Henry and Trent Boult were getting the swing in the initial overs, and they both took full advantage of it. Australia’s top-order had no answers for the Kiwi pacers. Apart from Steve Smith, every Australian batter failed to impress.

Jimmy Neesham throws at Glenn Maxwell’s butt

Glenn Maxwell came to bat at the number 7 position in this match after the dismissal of Alex Carey. Maxwell never got going, and he played a very slow knock of 25 runs in 50 balls. He got out on Trent Boult’s delivery, where Martin Guptill completed an easy catch at the deep mid-wicket.

Maxwell was very scratchy from the start, and it was a very uncomfortable stay for the Australian all-rounder. However, an interesting or painful incident happened during Maxwell’s innings. Mitchell Santner was bowling to Maxwell, and Maxi tried to snap a quick single, he comfortably got the single, but the throw from Jimmy Neesham was straight at Maxwell’s butt.

Maxwell was smiling and laughing, but he was clearly in pain running at the non-striker’s end. Neesham and Maxwell have played for Punjab Kings together in IPL during the 2020 season, and they both share a brilliant bond with each other. They have been engaged in a lot of social media banters as well in the past.