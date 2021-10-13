Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2021: Full list of Highest run-scorers in IPL 2021

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2021: The SportsRush presents you the Full list of Highest run-scorers in IPL 2021.

The UAE leg of IPL 2021 has certainly been tough for the batsmen due to the sluggish pitches, and the high-scoring encounters have been rare. However, the race of Orange Cap has been excellent this season, and it is still not clear that who will take the honors.

KL Rahul, the winner of last season’s Orange Cap is leading the race with 626 runs under his belt, whereas the rest of the batsmen are chasing him. Rahul played an astonishing knock against Chennai in the last league game of Punjab.

So the Orange cap went from KL Rahul to Ruturaj Gaikwad to Faf du Plessis and back to Rahul this game 🙃 🔃 pic.twitter.com/tin4DsPVoV — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 7, 2021

Contenders of IPL 2021 Orange Cap

KL Rahul’s season is over, whereas Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, and Ruturaj Gaikwad are still alive in the tournament. Gaikwad has been excellent this season, and he is the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament, followed by Shikhar Dhawan and Faf du Plessis.

The top-order players have dominated as expected in the run-scoring charts, but Glenn Maxwell has been an exception. Maxwell won’t play any further part in the tournament, but he is also in the top-5 list, and he has been batting in the middle-order at a strike-rate of 144.10.

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2021