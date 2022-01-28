Cricket

“Our cricket will be SPINELESS”: Ravi Shastri warns BCCI around ignoring Ranji Trophy

"Our cricket will be SPINELESS": Ravi Shastri warns BCCI around ignoring Ranji Trophy
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Right now we're a wildly entertaining team. I just want to be entertaining, don't want to be wild!": Warriors' Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about the team's recent performances, after win over the Timberwolves
Next Article
"Daddy you're a starter, you're a starter!": Warriors' Andrew Wiggins shares the wholesome way in which he found out about his first All-Star selection
Cricket Latest News
"Our cricket will be SPINELESS": Ravi Shastri warns BCCI around ignoring Ranji Trophy
“Our cricket will be SPINELESS”: Ravi Shastri warns BCCI around ignoring Ranji Trophy

Ravi Shastri warns BCCI: The former Indian captain and coach has endorsed India’s prestigious first-class…