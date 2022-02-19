Highest individual score in Ranji Trophy: Full list of most runs in an innings by a batter in Ranji Trophy

Highest individual score in Ranji Trophy: A debutant batter from Bihar entered the record books on the back of a maiden triple century.

During a Plate Group match of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season between Bihar and Mizoram in Kolkata, Bihar batter Sakibul Gani created a world-record by becoming the first-ever batter to score a triple century on first-class debut.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 23rd over, Gani and Babul Kumar (229*) put together a mammoth 538-run partnership for the fourth wicket. It was Mizoram all-rounder Iqbal Abdulla who dismissed Gani to bring an end to the third-highest fourth-wicket partnership in first-class cricket.

Gani, 22, walked back to the pavilion after scoring 341 (405) at a strike rate of 84.19 including 56 fours and two sixes as his and Kumar’s herculean effort powered Bihar to 686/5 dec. in 159.4 overs.

In what is the 10th highest individual score in Ranji Trophy, it came on the back of Gani becoming the 42nd batter to score the 47th Ranji Trophy triple century.

Highest individual score in Ranji Trophy

Score Player Team Opposition Season 443* B. B. Nimbalkar Maharashtra Saurashtra 1948/49 377 Sanjay Manjrekar Bombay Hyderabad 1990/91 366 M. V. Sridhar Hyderabad Andhra 1993/94 359* Vijay Merchant Bombay Maharashtra 1943/44 359* Samit Gohel Gujarat Odisha 2016/17 353 VVS Laxman Hyderabad Karnataka 1999/00 352 Cheteshwar Pujara Saurashtra Karnataka 2012/13 351* Swapnil Gugale Maharashtra Delhi 2016/17 343 Puneet Bisht Meghalaya Sikkim 2018/19 341 Sakibul Gani Bihar Mizroram 2021/22 340 Sunil Gavaskar Bombay Bengal 1981/82

Gani surpassed Madhya Pradesh batter Ajay Rohera’s heroics to become the highest run-scorer on Ranji debut. It was in 2018 that Rohera had scored 267* (345) to play a titular role in Madhya Pradesh defeating Hyderabad by an innings and 253 runs in Indore.

🚨 RECORD ALERT 🚨 3⃣4⃣1⃣ Runs

4⃣0⃣5⃣ Balls

5⃣6⃣ Fours

2⃣ Sixes Sakibul Gani, playing for Bihar, created a world record as he became the 1⃣st batter to score a Triple Ton on First Class debut. 👏 🔝 #BIHvCAM #RanjiTrophy @Paytm A snippet from that landmark knock 🎥 🔽 pic.twitter.com/LXK7F0yA2N — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 18, 2022

While India U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull had gained limelight after scoring a maiden century on first-class debut on Thursday, other debutants who made the most of an opportunity given to them are Maharashtra’s Pavan Shah (219 vs Assam in Rohtak) and Punjab’s Prabhsimran Singh (123 vs Himachal Pradesh in Delhi).

Also making his debut, Dhull’s U-19 teammate Nishant Sindhu narrowly missed out on a century after scoring 93* (139) with the help of 10 fours and a six against Tripura in Delhi.