MUM vs MP Ranji final 2022: Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh final Match Prediction Ranji Trophy

MUM vs MP Ranji final 2022: The SportsRush brings you the prediction of the Ranji Trophy 2022 final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh.

Ranji Trophy, The premier domestic cricket tournament of India has finally reached its final. Madhya Pradesh will take on Mumbai in the final match of Ranji Trophy 2022 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 22 June 2022. The game will start at 9:30 AM IST, and it will be broadcasted live.

Mumbai are the record champions of the tournament, and they are searching for their 42nd title, whereas Madhya Pradesh are looking for their first-ever Ranji Trophy win. This is MP’s first final after 23 years.

Madhya Pradesh defeated Bengal by 173 runs in the semi-finals of the tournament, whereas Mumbai reached the finals based on the first innings lead against UP in the semi-final.

MUM vs MP Ranji final 2022

Mumbai have won three of their last five matches, whereas two of their games ended in a draw. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, have won four of their last five games, drawing one of them. In the last five games between both sides, Mumbai have won two, whereas three games ended in a draw.

Mumbai’s batting has been incredible in the tournament so far. Sarfaraz Khan is the highest run-scorer of the tournament, whereas Yashasvi Jaiswal has also scored two consecutive centuries in the tournament. The likes of Prithvi Shaw and Arman Jaffer will also play a huge part in the match.

Shamsi Mulani has led the bowling of Mumbai, and he is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. The other bowlers of the side have also assisted him well.

Madhya Pradesh will rely on their batting trio of Yash Dubey, Saurabh Sharma and Rajat Patidar. All three of them have been incredible in the tournament so far, the MP side will again rely on them. In bowling, Mumbai Indians’ spinner Kumar Kartikeya has been incredible with 27 wickets under his belt so far.

Mumbai’s experience of playing in the finals will be quite vital for them in this big match. Mumbai have lost just one of their 12 finals in the last 30 years. The bowling of the Mumbai side is yet to concede a century in the tournament. In terms of pace bowling, the average of MP’s pacers is the best.

Probable Playing 11

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore, Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande.

Madhya Pradesh: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri, Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastav, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Anubhav Agarwal, Kuldeep Sen, Kumar Kartikeya, Puneet Datey.

Match Prediction Ranji Trophy

Looking at the experience of playing in the finals and the quality of their players, Mumbai are the favourites to win the match.