“Our parents and children sit in front of the TV, they also get upset”: Emotional Mahmudullah on criticism in the T20 World Cup 2021

Bangladesh’s skipper Mahmudullah got emotional after a lot of criticism on the side, they qualified for the Super-12 stages.

It was a shocking start to the world cup when Scotland defeated Bangladesh in the first Qualifier game. However, Bangladesh defeated Oman in their second game, but they were far from their best. In the end, the Bangla tigers defeated PNG in the last game to qualify for the Super-12 stages of the tournament. They finished second in their group below Scotland.

There has been a lot of talk about Bangladesh’s performance in the T20 World Cup. The “commitment” of the players has been questioned, whereas the BCB president has also asked questions from the players.

After qualifying for the Super-12 stages, Mahmudullah got emotional and expressed his thoughts about the same.

Scotland and Bangladesh progress from Group B 📈 Now, onto Group A 🤩 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/LIfMo43jTO — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup21) October 21, 2021

Mahmudullah got emotional in Press Brief

An emotional Mahmudullah expressed his feeling after the game. “We all felt bad by each and everything, from all sides,” Mahmudullah said.

“Our parents and children sit in front of the TV. They also get upset. Everyone has social media on their phone these days.”

“We expect criticism when it is warranted but if that resorts to being belittled, we feel bad.”

“We tried hard, but we didn’t get the result. Everyone makes sacrifices. We play with injuries. Some of us take painkillers every day. Many don’t know about these things, so it is not right to talk about our commitment.”

On Team’s Performance

Shakib al Hasan has been brilliant in the tournament so far. He became the highest wicket-taker of T20I cricket, whereas he also equaled Shahid Afridi’s record of most wickets in the T20 World Cup.

Sunday: Becomes top wicket-taker in men’s T20I history 📈

Tuesday: An all-round brilliant display 💥@Sah75official has come to play at the #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Zg9z7rzKQw — ICC (@ICC) October 20, 2021

Mahmudullah praised Shakib for his excellent performances in the tournament. “Shakib is a champion player for Bangladesh. He has been outstanding. We are lucky to have a performer like him.”

The skipper also praised the youngsters like Mahedi Hasan, Mohd. Saifuddin, and Mohd. Naim.

“Their performance is a positive sign for us. Saifuddin has bowled well in all three matches and batted well today. Mahedi has been outstanding with the ball. Naim made 64 in his first match.

“I hope they will continue in this vein. It looks good when they perform, and it inspires us too. I hope they do better in the Super 12s.”