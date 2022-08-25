“Our partnerships would always be special to me forever”: Virat Kohli recollects memories with MS Dhoni ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 clash

Virat Kohli recollects memories with MS Dhoni a couple of days ahead of the all-important Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan.

Former team India skipper Virat Kohli is yet again the focal point of the cricketing fraternity, as he gets underway with his preparations for the imminent Asia Cup 2022, amidst all the talks around his lean patch of form since last year.

However, despite the circumstances, one would hardly witness a drop in the level of intensity and dedication from the champion batter, and the 33-year-old was in fact, the first batter to dash into the nets the during the initial practice session ahead of the high-octane clash against Pakistan on August 28.

He was yet again amongst the talks of his fans from both India and Pakistan, when the videos of his warm meeting with the champion Pakistan batter Babar Azam went viral across the social media sites.

Virat Kohli recollects memories with MS Dhoni

With just a couple of days to go before India’s first game of the continental supremacy battle, Kohli took to his social media handles to remember the legendary former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

Sharing a picture of himself raising his back with the man himself in the backdrop, Kohli seemed to feel privileged and honored for being Dhoni’s ‘most trusted deputy’ for most parts of the previous decade.

He further added that while that phase was his most exciting period in his career, their on-field partnerships would always have a special place in his heart.

Being this man’s trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PafGRkMH0Y — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 25, 2022

The posted picture is from the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, where Kohli was going through one of the most golden phases of his international career so far. While the exact reason for him remembering the legend around midnight cannot be ascertained, the fans of both these cricketers just could not complain, as they showered the duo with their love and respect.