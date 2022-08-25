“Saw India-Pakistan flags being stitched together”: Saqlain Mushtaq speaks of universal brotherhood by recalling incident of Cricket-All-Stars series 2015 ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 clash

Saqlain Mushtaq speaks of universal brotherhood ahead of the anticipated high-octane clash between India and Pakistan during Asia Cup 2022.

Team Pakistan’s head coach and former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has spread the message of humanity and universal brotherhood, as India and Pakistan fans brace themselves to cheer for their respective teams in the Asia Cup 2022 group stage clash on August 28.

While the on-field clash is nearer than ever, the off-field emotions of fans and former cricketers from both the nations have gone a notch up, as each claim to have an upper-hand ahead of the contest, especially since the exit news of the champions pacers – Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Shah Afridi have come to the fore.

Amidst all of this, the pictures and videos of the champion batters from both the sides – Babar Azam and Virat Kohli also went viral across the social media platforms, as the duo warmly met each other ahead of the practice session.

Saqlain Mushtaq speaks of universal brotherhood and humanity

Spreading the much important message of peace and universal brotherhood, especially with regard to the seemingly never-ending political tension between both the countries, the Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq recollected a half-a-decade old memory, which is still afresh in his psyche.

Interacting with the members of the press on Thursday, who were keen for his remarks on the Virat-Babar meet yesterday, Mushtaq recounted how during the Cricket-All-Stars series 2015/16 in USA, of which he was a part as well, he witnessed fans from India and Pakistan stitching together both the nation’s flags as one, instead of holding them separately during one of the matches.

“A few years ago, I went to play in the Cricket-All-Stars tournament, where 25 cricketers from the world were invited by Sachin and Warne. Back then, I had tweeted as well, how Pakistani and Indian fans, who were the only ones following this tournament in America, had stitched both the countries’ flags as one, instead of waving them separately. Then during the next match, flags from other countries too were knitted together. I had then tweeted how this sport is not solely for the purpose of entertainment, but also for spreading the concept of humanity and universal brotherhood,” exclaimed Mushtaq.

