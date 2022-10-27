“Our team looks ready”: AB de Villiers confident of South Africa’s chances in T20 World Cup 2022 after huge Bangladesh win

AB de Villiers: The former South African captain has praised the current squad for a gargantuan victory today.

During the 22nd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between South Africa and Bangladesh in Sydney, South Africa have defeated Bangladesh by 104 runs to do their NRR (Net Run Rate) a massive favour.

Chasing a 206-run target, Bangladesh were bundled out for 101 in 16.3 overs to continue with their dismal form in this format this year. An innings which never really got going, Bangladesh couldn’t make optimum use of scoring 26 runs in the first two overs.

What followed was them losing 10 wickets for 75 runs in the next 14.3 overs. South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje kick-started the damage and kept at it to eventually pick bowling figures of 3.3-0-10-4.

Other than Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi also picked three wickets on his return to the Playing XI. Vice-captain Keshav Maharaj and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada picked a wicket apiece to not let the Bangladeshi batters get on with the run-chase.

AB de Villiers confident of South Africa’s chances in T20 World Cup 2022 after huge Bangladesh win

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers expressed confidence in the team after registering their second-biggest T20I victory (by runs) and biggest in the World Cup. Readers must also note this is the biggest T20I victory against Bangladesh.

We’ve played good cricket in Aus since 2008. Our team looks ready!

Looking forward to the next few weeks — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) October 27, 2022

de Villiers, who was part of the South African squad which had won a Test series down under in 2008, has witnessed them winning 18 and losing 13 out of 34 matches across formats. T20Is, however, have been South Africa’s weakest format in Australia in this period winning three and losing four out of eight appearances.

As far as this particular match at the Sydney Cricket Ground is concerned, the Proteas thrived due to batter Rilee Rossouw’s second T20I century. First century of the World Cup propelled the left-handed batter to become the first batter to score two consecutive centuries in this format.