Paddy Upton biography: Mental Conditioning Coach meaning in Cricket

Paddy Upton Biography: South African Paddy Upton will be working with the Indian team for their T20 World Cup preparation.

BCCI have appointed Pady Upton as the mental conditioning coach of the Indian team keeping the ICC T20 World Cup in mind. Ahead of the tournament, BCCI is trying its level best to leave no stones unturned ahead of the tournament.

It is being said that Rahul Dravid proposed the name of Pady Upton, both of them have worked together earlier with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Upton was there with the Indian team during the ICC World Cup 2011 as well. Apart from the Indian team, Upton has worked with South Africa and many T20 franchises around the world.

Paddy Upton biography

The Barefoot Coach is a book launched by Paddy Upton in 2019. In the book, he has talked about his journey with the Indian team, the South African team and many overseas T20 leagues around the world. In the book, he has stressed upon a lot of important things such as preparation, conditioning (mental & physical) and a lot more about players.

During the launch of the book in 2019, Upton said that Rahul Dravid has played an integral part in his coaching journey. “Rahul Dravid played an integral part in my coaching journey, since first working with him back in 1995! I’ve since learned loads from him, about cricket and life – the best of which is shared in my book, The Barefoot Coach. Thanks RSD,” Upton said.

Excited and privileged to be back in #TeamIndia colours, working alongside long time colleague, friend and Head Coach Rahul Dravid. Much of our journey was thanks to @rajasthanroyals https://t.co/4v38iDGWgc — Paddy Upton (@PaddyUpton1) July 26, 2022

Mental conditioning coach is not a new thing in sports teams. A lot of teams around the world appoint them to focus on the mental aspects of the game. Ahead of the big tournaments, a mental conditioning coach can help the players in preparing for the big matches mentally.

Many players in the past have revealed how a change in the approach suggested by the Mental conditioning coaches has turned their careers around. Anxiety, pressure, etc are quite common ahead of the big tournaments, and they can be solved with the help of a coach.