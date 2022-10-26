PAK Bean: What is Pakistan Mr Bean controversy in cricket?

PAK Bean: The Pakistan-Zimbabwe T20 World Cup clash set to take place in Perth on Thursday is in the news for a rather bizarre reason.

The India versus Pakistan clash which took place last Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is the only contest in the ongoing T20 World so far which went down the wire, with India nearly miraculously getting the better of their neighbours on the final delivery.

Come yet another World Cup match involving Pakistan, the Asian country is yet again dominating the headlines although for a rather bizarre non-cricketing reason involving the ever-famous TV character ‘Mr. Bean’.

Ahead of Pakistan’s next T20 World Cup clash against Zimbabwe on Thursday at the Perth Stadium, Pakistan Cricket’s official Twitter handle posted some pictures of their players training in the nets.

As a reply to the aforementioned Twitter post, a certain Ngugi Chasura, possibly a fan from Zimbabwe, angrily sort of vowed to ‘settle the matter’ against Pakistan on Thursday, while also suggesting the Pakistani fans to pray that rains save their team from getting defeated.

PAK Bean: What is the matter all about?

When a couple of Pakistan Twitter users tried to get into the crux of the matter and the reason for the person’s anger, the latter hilariously revealed that Pakistan had sent a person impersonating as Mr. Bean or the legendary British actor Rowan Atkinson in one of Zimbabwe’s’ local events, while accusing him of ‘stealing’ people’s money during his visit to the African nation.

This is tha fuck called Pak Bean who imitates Mr Bean stealing peoples money pic.twitter.com/n5qe50SsWp — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

Pakistan Twitter users came up with hilarious comments pertaining the aforementioned exchange on the micro-blogging site, while adding another interesting dimension/reason to look forward to the clash tomorrow.

I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by a fraudulent disguising as Mr Bean. We pakistanis are people with big heart. As a gesture of goodwill and to keep brotherly relationship alive between the two countries,I offer you Lionel Messi free of cost for your next event pic.twitter.com/6mkZcVlkmF — Shariq Zahid (@MshariqZ) October 26, 2022

As for the ‘Fake Mr. Bean’ or the ‘Pak Bean’, the person is a Pakistani comedian by the name Mohammad Asif, who hails from the Kharadar neighborhood of Karachi.

The event in Zimbabwe which is referred above, took place in 2016 at the Harare Agricultural Show, when Asif impersonated as Mr. Bean, and looked so similar that people went out of their way to get pictures clicked alongside him at the event.

Here is another video of the ‘Pak Bean’ from perhaps somewhere in the streets of Harare:

Here is the footage of Pakistani, Mr. Bean in Zimbabwe. The controversy is getting out of hands 🤣pic.twitter.com/BW3oc3oZbm — Shafqat Shabbir (@Chefkat23) October 26, 2022

