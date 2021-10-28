PAK vs AFG T20 Head to Head Records | Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20I Stats | Dubai T20I

PAK vs AFG T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the PAK vs AFG T20 World Cup match.

The 24th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Dubai tomorrow. It will be the fifth Super 12 match of this World Cup which will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan, who’ve won both their Round 2 matches so far, are at the top of the points table as far as Group 2 is concerned. Afghanistan, who had defeated Scotland by a whopping 130 runs in their first match, are just a position below Pakistan on the points table.

Since these two teams have only played a solitary T20I against each other till date, there aren’t many numbers with respect to head-to-head records featuring current players. However, given the individual strengths of both the teams, fans can expect this match to be a riveting one.

It is noteworthy that both Afghanistan and Pakistan have impressive T20I record in Dubai. While Afghanistan have won six and lost two out of their eight T20Is here, Pakistan have won 15 and lost 10 out of their 26 T20Is at the venue.

PAK vs AFG T20 Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 1

Matches won by AFG: 0

Matches won by PAK: 1

Matches played in Asia: 1 (AFG 0, PAK 1)

Matches played at neutral venues: 1 (AFG 0, PAK 1)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 0 (AFG 0, PAK 0)

AFG average score against PAK: 137

PAK average score against AFG: 138

Most runs for AFG: 38 (Najibullah Zadran)

Most runs for PAK: 42 (Mohammad Hafeez)

Most wickets for AFG: 1 (Mohammad Nabi)

Most wickets for PAK: Not Available

Most catches for AFG: 1 (Gulbadin Naib)

Most catches for PAK: Not Available

Pakistan team held an extensive practice session at the ICC Academy Dubai, a day ahead of the #PAKvAFG clash.#T20WorldCup21 #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/ay21W6wi67 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 28, 2021

Afghanistan and Pakistan’s only T20I against each other had been played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium eight years ago. Chasing a 138-run target, Pakistan had registered a 6-wicket victory. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who had led Pakistan back in the day, had top-scored with 42* (37) and remains the only Pakistani player from that Playing XI to also be in the current squad.