PAK vs AUS Man of the Series ODI: Who was awarded Man of the Series in Pakistan vs Australia ODI series?

PAK vs AUS Man of the Series ODI: Pakistan have redeemed themselves in a remarkable fashion after being 0-1 down in the ODI series.

During the final match of the three match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the Men in Green, in what has been a remarkable turnaround, defeated Aaron Finch’s men by 9 wickets to clinch the series 2-1.

A fantastic display of pace bowling by Shaheen Afridi (8-2-40-2) and Haris Rauf (8.5-1-39-3) especially with the new ball, laid a perfect platform for Pakistan to dominate the proceedings, as they got rid of both the Aussie openers – skipper Aaron Finch and in-form Travis Head for naught during the first innings.

Equally complimented by the rest of the bowlers, Pakistan skittled the Aussies for 210 in mere 41.5 Overs.

In reply, the in-form Pakistan batting duo of southpaw Imam-ul-Haq (89* off 100) and skipper Babar Azam (105* off 115) continued to bat in their merry way and toyed with the Aussie bowling attack to stitch together a 190-run partnership for the second wicket, to thereby take their side home in mere 37.5 Overs.

2⃣0⃣ years in the making.

Pakistan win the TikTok presents KFC Pakistan vs Australia ODI Series 2022. #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/2fxMNFbayS — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 2, 2022

With this win, Pakistan have won their first ODI series versus Australia since 2002.

PAK vs AUS Man of the Series ODI

Smashing his second consecutive century in the series, and accumulating a total of 276 runs across three innings at a sublime average of 138.00, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was not only awarded the ‘Player of the match’, but also the ‘Player of the series’.

“We will take the car for a round or two (smiles). You need confidence after losing the first game. The credit goes to the players as they took responsibility and showed good efforts with the ball and the bat. When you get early wickets, there is pressure on the opposition. Almost every bowler of ours executed their plans. There is pressure but you should your game. I try to take most of the pressure and back my boys”, remarked Babar after receiving his twin awards during the post-match ceremony.

Both Azam and Imam, smashed two centuries and a half-century apiece during the series. While Imam – with 298 runs, at an average of 149.00 across three innings, was the leading run-scorer of the series, it was Babar who eventually took away the award.