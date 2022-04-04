PAK vs AUS Head to Head T20 Records: Pakistan vs Australia T20I Stats before Lahore T20I

PAK vs AUS Head to Head T20: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the one-off PAK vs AUS T20I.

The last leg of Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan will be played in the form of a one-off T20I in Lahore tomorrow. While Australia had played a Test and an ODI in Pakistan after as many as 24 years on this tour, this will be their first-ever T20I in Pakistan.

With Australia winning the Test series and Pakistan emerging as the victorious side in the ODIs, a solitary T20I becomes an apt way to decide the winner of a multi-format bilateral tour.

A historic series win for Pakistan. Couldn’t have asked for more from my pack of superstars. Excellent performances from @ImamulHaq12, @iShaheenAfridi and @HarisRauf14. To all our fans, thank you so much for your massive support! 👏 pic.twitter.com/oVkjAgfeU8 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) April 2, 2022

Out of the seven bilateral T20I series that these two teams have played in the past, Pakistan had won on four occasions as compared to Australia’s three victories. Readers must note that this Pakistan vs Australia bilateral T20I will be played after more than two years.

PAK vs AUS Head to Head T20 Records

Total number of matches played: 24

Matches won by PAK: 12

Matches won by AUS: 10

Matches played in Pakistan: 0 (PAK 0, AUS 0)

Matches played in Australia: 4 (PAK 0, AUS 3)

Most runs for PAK: 317 (Babar Azam)

Most runs for AUS: 326 (Aaron Finch)

Most wickets for PAK: 13 (Shadab Khan)

Most wickets for AUS: 7 (Kane Richardson)

Most catches for PAK: 4 (Fakhar Zaman)

Most catches for AUS: 10 (Aaron Finch)

The last Pakistan vs Australia T20I was the second semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 around four months ago. Chasing a 177-run target at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Australia had registered a five-wicket victory with an over to spare primarily due to a match-winning 81-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Marcus Stoinis (40*) and Matthew Wade (41*).

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).