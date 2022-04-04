Gaddafi Stadium Lahore T20 records: List of batting and bowling stats and records in Lahore T20I matches

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore T20 records: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be hosting a T20I after more than a year on Tuesday.

A one-off T20I between Pakistan and Australia will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium tonight to put an end to what has been a historic tour. While all the visiting players played international cricket in Pakistan for the first time in the last few weeks, they will now be representing Australia in their first-ever T20I in Pakistan.

Having hosted Australia in both the Test and ODI format, Lahore will now be hosting them in the shortest format in what will be a T20I played here after more than a year. Pakistan, who have played each of the 14 T20Is here in the past, have won nine and lost five to have a commendable record.

As far as the first match of a bilateral T20I series in Lahore is concerned, Pakistan have won on four occasions and lost just once. The hosts also have a same 4-1 winning streak in Lahore T20Is under captain Babar Azam.

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore T20 records

Speaking of Azam, ‘Man of the Series‘ in the recently concluded ODI series is also the highest run-scorer in Lahore T20Is on the back of scoring 371 runs at an average and strike rate of 37.10 and 130.17 respectively. Other active batters who have done well in T20Is at this venue are Shoaib Malik (217), Mohammad Rizwan (208), Tamim Iqbal (159) and David Miller (157).

Practice session ahead of the T20I:@FakharZamanLive @KhushdilShah_ and @AasifAli2018 reflect on the preparation for the T20I clash against Australia tomorrow and the mood in the camp following the ODI series win.#BoysReadyHain I #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/8q0IvT5HGI — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 4, 2022

As far as the bowlers are concerned, Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (8) is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is played at the Gaddafi Stadium. Other active bowlers who have excelled at this venue are Nuwan Pradeep (7), Tabraiz Shamsi (6), Dwaine Pretorius (6) and Shadab Khan (6).

Talking of T20s played at the Gaddafi Stadium, the Top Five run-scorers among active players are Shoaib Malik (1,347), Mohammad Hafeez (1,131), Rizwan (671), Azam (635) and Sharjeel Khan (602). In the bowling department, the Top Five wicket-takers among active players are Wahaz Riaz (49), Shaheen Shah Afridi (29), Hafeez (27), Imad Wasim (22) and Salman Irshad (22).

Highest innings totals in Lahore T20Is